</ iframe > </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <section class="score-stripe banner-dismissible" style="background-color: #EEF7FA;" data-name="Alert-COVID-19 Information" data-value="3a04d861-5803-41fe-9b4b-5a7aa558e0bb" data-exp="7"> <div class="container"> <button type="button" aria-label="close" class="close GTMBUTTON" classname="close"> x </button> <span>COVID-19 Information</span> <div class="rich-text"><p style="text-align: center;"><a class="GTMHEADER" title="Appointments, Testing and Screenings" href="/patients-families/covid-19/">Appointments, Testing and Screenings</a> | <a class="GTMHEADER" title="Vaccine and Kids: What to Know" href="/health-resources/covid-19/">Vaccine and Kids</a> | <a class="GTMHEADER" title="Symptoms and Exposures" href="/health-resources/covid-19/where-to-go/">Symptoms and Exposures</a></p></div> <a href=""></a> </div> </section> <header class="header" > <div data-react-component="HeaderNavigation" data-props='{"siteName":"Cook Childrens","logo":{"homeUrl":"/","homeUrlAriaLabel":"","logoSrc":"/siteassets/layout/header/cook-logo-header.svg","altText":"Cook Childrens Logo","openInNewWindow":false},"languages":{"enabled":false,"languageNodes":[]},"leftUtilityNav":[{"title":"Support Cook Children\u0027s","linkAriaLabel":"Support Cook Children\u0027s","link":"/giving/","openInNewWindow":false},{"title":"Careers","linkAriaLabel":"Careers","link":"/careers/","openInNewWindow":false}],"rightUtilityNav":{"navButtons":[{"iconUrl":"/siteassets/icons/account.svg","iconAltText":"Account","textColor":"#FFFFFF","backgroundColor":"#147B94","title":"MyCookChildren\u0027s Patient Portal","linkAriaLabel":"Patient Portal Link","link":"/mycookchildrens/","openInNewWindow":false}],"navDropdown":{"title":"I Want To...","childPages":[{"title":"Find a Doctor","linkAriaLabel":"Find a Doctor link","link":"/search/?verticalUrl=professionals.html","openInNewWindow":false},{"title":"Find a Location","linkAriaLabel":"Find a Location Link","link":"/visit/","openInNewWindow":false},{"title":"Contact Cook Children\u0027s","linkAriaLabel":"Contact Cook Children\u0027s","link":"/about/contact-us/","openInNewWindow":false},{"title":"Refer a Patient","linkAriaLabel":"Refer a Patient","link":"/healthcare-professionals/referrals/","openInNewWindow":false},{"title":"Support Cook Children\u0027s","linkAriaLabel":"Support Cook Children\u0027s","link":"https://giving.cookchildrens.org/Covid19.aspx","openInNewWindow":true}],"textColor":"#FFFFFF","backgroundColor":"#003B5C"}},"mainNav":[{"title":"Doctors","link":"","linkAriaLabel":null,"openInNewWindow":false,"childPages":[{"highlighted":false,"title":"Find a Pediatrician","linkAriaLabel":"Find a Pediatrician","link":"/search/?query=Find+a+Doctor\u0026tabOrder=./index.html,healthcare_professionals,specialties,healthcare_facilities,faqs,links\u0026facetFilters=%7b%22c_acceptingNewPatientAnswersFilter%22:%5b%5d,%22gender%22:%5b%5d,%22c_pagesSpecialty%22:%5b%7b%22c_pagesSpecialty%22:%7b%22$eq%22:%22Pediatrics%22%7d%7d%5d,%22languages%22:%5b%5d%7d\u0026filters=%7b%7d\u0026referrerPageUrl=\u0026verticalUrl=professionals.html","openInNewWindow":false},{"highlighted":false,"title":"Find a Doctor","linkAriaLabel":"Find a Doctor","link":"/search/?verticalUrl=professionals.html","openInNewWindow":false}]},{"title":"Locations","link":"","linkAriaLabel":null,"openInNewWindow":false,"childPages":[{"highlighted":false,"title":"Emergency Room","linkAriaLabel":"Emergency Room","link":"/visit/emergency/","openInNewWindow":false},{"highlighted":false,"title":"Primary Care Offices","linkAriaLabel":"Primary Care Offices","link":"/visit/pediatrician-offices/","openInNewWindow":false},{"highlighted":false,"title":"Urgent Care Clinics","linkAriaLabel":"Urgent Care Clinics","link":"/visit/urgent-care/","openInNewWindow":false},{"highlighted":false,"title":"Specialty Clinics","linkAriaLabel":"Specialty Clinics","link":"/visit/specialty-clinics/","openInNewWindow":false},{"highlighted":false,"title":"Surgery Centers","linkAriaLabel":"Surgery Centers","link":"/visit/surgery-centers/","openInNewWindow":false},{"highlighted":false,"title":"Medical Center","linkAriaLabel":"Cook Children\u0027s Medical Center","link":"/medical-center/fort-worth/","openInNewWindow":false},{"highlighted":false,"title":"Retail Pharmacy","linkAriaLabel":"Retail Pharmacy","link":"/visit/pharmacies/","openInNewWindow":false},{"highlighted":false,"title":"Home Health","linkAriaLabel":"Home Health","link":"/visit/home-health/","openInNewWindow":false},{"highlighted":false,"title":"Telehealth/Virtual Care","linkAriaLabel":"Telehealth/Virtual Care","link":"/services/virtual-health/","openInNewWindow":false}]},{"title":"Patients","link":"","linkAriaLabel":null,"openInNewWindow":false,"childPages":[{"highlighted":false,"title":"Pacientes y Familias","linkAriaLabel":"Pacientes y Familias","link":"/es/pacientes-y-familias/","openInNewWindow":false},{"highlighted":false,"title":"Visitor Information","linkAriaLabel":"Visitor Information","link":"/patients-families/covid-19/","openInNewWindow":false},{"highlighted":false,"title":"Plan Your Visit","linkAriaLabel":"Plan Your Visit","link":"/patients-families/plan-your-visit/","openInNewWindow":false},{"highlighted":false,"title":"Your Health Care Team","linkAriaLabel":"Your Health Care Team","link":"/patients-families/healthcare-team/","openInNewWindow":false},{"highlighted":false,"title":"Patient Safety","linkAriaLabel":"Patient Safety","link":"/patients-families/quality-safety/","openInNewWindow":false},{"highlighted":false,"title":"Billing and Insurance","linkAriaLabel":"Billing and Insurance","link":"/patients-families/billing-insurance/","openInNewWindow":false},{"highlighted":false,"title":"Request Medical Records","linkAriaLabel":"Request Medical Records","link":"/patients-families/medical-records/","openInNewWindow":false},{"highlighted":false,"title":"Education and Resources","linkAriaLabel":"Education and Resources","link":"/health-resources/","openInNewWindow":false},{"highlighted":false,"title":"Support Groups","linkAriaLabel":"Support Groups","link":"/patients-families/support-groups/","openInNewWindow":false},{"highlighted":false,"title":"Legal Help","linkAriaLabel":"Legal Help for Patient Families","link":"/patients-families/legal-help/","openInNewWindow":false},{"highlighted":false,"title":"Language Assistance","linkAriaLabel":"Language Assistance Services","link":"/patients-families/language-services/","openInNewWindow":false}]},{"title":"Services","link":"","linkAriaLabel":null,"openInNewWindow":false,"childPages":[{"highlighted":false,"title":"All Medical Services (A - Z)","linkAriaLabel":"All Medical Services (A - Z)","link":"/services/","openInNewWindow":false},{"highlighted":false,"title":"Emergency","linkAriaLabel":"Emergency","link":"/services/emergency/","openInNewWindow":false},{"highlighted":false,"title":"Transport Services","linkAriaLabel":"Transport Services","link":"/services/transport/","openInNewWindow":false},{"highlighted":false,"title":"Resources and Education","linkAriaLabel":"Health Resources and Education","link":"/health-resources/","openInNewWindow":false},{"highlighted":false,"title":"Community Outreach","linkAriaLabel":"Community Outreach","link":"https://centerforchildrenshealth.org/","openInNewWindow":true},{"highlighted":false,"title":"Home Health","linkAriaLabel":"Home Health","link":"https://cookchildrenshomehealth.com/","openInNewWindow":true},{"highlighted":false,"title":"Health Plan","linkAriaLabel":"Health Plan","link":"https://cookchp.org/","openInNewWindow":true}]},{"title":"Appointments/Referrals","link":"","linkAriaLabel":null,"openInNewWindow":false,"childPages":[{"highlighted":false,"title":"Refer a Patient","linkAriaLabel":"Refer a Patient","link":"/healthcare-professionals/referrals/","openInNewWindow":false},{"highlighted":false,"title":"International Referrals","linkAriaLabel":"International Referrals","link":"/healthcare-professionals/referrals/international-referrals/","openInNewWindow":false},{"highlighted":false,"title":"Home Health Referrals","linkAriaLabel":"Home Health Referrals","link":"/healthcare-professionals/referrals/home-health-referrals/","openInNewWindow":false},{"highlighted":false,"title":"Accepted Insurance","linkAriaLabel":"Accepted Insurance","link":"/patients-families/billing-insurance/insurance-plans/","openInNewWindow":false},{"highlighted":false,"title":"Request a Second Opinion","linkAriaLabel":"Request a Second Opinion","link":"/services/request-a-second-opinion/","openInNewWindow":false}]}],"searchBar":{"menuIconUrl":"/siteassets/icons/search-icon.svg","menuIconAltText":"Search","searchPlaceholder":"Enter Keyword(s)","searchButtonIcon":"/globalassets/search-white-icon.svg","searchButtonAltText":"Search for Keywords","searchPageUrl":"/search/","predefinedSearch":{"label":"Popular Searches","keywords":[{"term":"Covid-19","value":"Covid","ariaLabel":"Search for Covid-19"},{"term":"Vaccines","value":"Covid","ariaLabel":"Search for Vaccines"},{"term":"Covid-19","value":"Covid","ariaLabel":"Search for Covid-19"},{"term":"Screen Test","value":"Hidden Test","ariaLabel":"Aria Label"}]}},"siteKey":"cc"}'></div> </header> <main class="page-wrapper"> <div class="breadcrumb-wraper"> <div class="container"> <div class="w-full"> <ol class="breadcrumb"> <li class="breadcrumb-item"> <a href="/"> <span class="breadcrumb-home-icon"> <svg width="26px" height="24px" viewBox="0 0 26 24" version="1.1" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><title>Home</title><g id="Location-Detail-V1" stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><g id="Location-Detail-Desktop1" transform="translate(-225.000000, -160.000000)"><rect fill="#FFFFFF" x="0" y="0" width="1920" height="7434"></rect><g id="breadcrumb" transform="translate(225.000000, 155.000000)" fill="#147B94" fill-rule="nonzero"><g id="home-icon" transform="translate(0.000000, 5.000000)"><path d="M25.7400567,11.8588478 C25.7400567,11.8588478 25.7400567,11.8588478 25.7400567,11.8588478 L21.7667593,8.06530612 L21.7667593,2.15468871 C21.7667593,1.95050375 21.6048043,1.78930509 21.3996612,1.78930509 L17.4479579,1.78930509 C17.2428148,1.78930509 17.0808597,1.95050375 17.0808597,2.15468871 L17.0808597,3.57323689 L13.6042246,0.241797985 C13.2695175,-0.0805993283 12.7404643,-0.0805993283 12.4057572,0.241797985 L0.269925091,11.8588478 C0.0971730327,12.0200465 0,12.2457246 0,12.4714027 C0,12.7078274 0.086376029,12.922759 0.248331084,13.0839576 L1.03651235,13.8684578 C1.20926441,14.040403 1.42520448,14.115629 1.65194156,14.115629 C1.85708462,14.115629 2.0730247,14.040403 2.23497975,13.8899509 L2.75323593,13.4278481 L2.75323593,22.9815552 C2.75323593,23.1857401 2.91519098,23.3469388 3.12033405,23.3469388 L10.5270785,23.3469388 L15.4721062,23.3469388 L22.8788507,23.3469388 C23.0839938,23.3469388 23.2459488,23.1857401 23.2459488,22.9815552 L23.2459488,13.4385947 L23.764205,13.9006975 C24.1097091,14.2123482 24.6279653,14.2016017 24.9626724,13.8792043 L25.7508537,13.0947042 C25.9128087,12.9335056 26.0099817,12.7078274 25.9991847,12.4821493 C25.9991847,12.2457246 25.9128087,12.0200465 25.7400567,11.8588478 Z M10.9049737,22.6269181 L10.9049737,17.5867734 C10.9049737,16.4368897 11.844313,15.5019375 12.9995924,15.5019375 C14.1548718,15.5019375 15.0942111,16.4368897 15.0942111,17.5867734 L15.0942111,22.6269181 L10.9049737,22.6269181 Z M22.5117526,12.7723069 L22.5117526,22.6269181 L15.8392043,22.6269181 L15.8392043,17.5867734 C15.8392043,16.0285198 14.5651579,14.7604237 12.9995924,14.7604237 C11.4340268,14.7604237 10.1599804,16.0285198 10.1599804,17.5867734 L10.1599804,22.6269181 L3.49822918,22.6269181 L3.49822918,12.7723069 L8.79955796,7.94709377 L12.9240133,4.19653836 C12.9240133,4.19653836 12.9240133,4.19653836 12.9240133,4.19653836 C12.9348104,4.18579179 12.9456074,4.18579179 12.9564044,4.17504521 C12.9779984,4.16429863 12.9887954,4.16429863 13.0103894,4.16429863 C13.0427804,4.16429863 13.0751714,4.17504521 13.0967654,4.19653836 L22.5117526,12.7723069 Z M25.2325975,12.5681219 L24.4444162,13.3526221 C24.4012282,13.3956084 24.3256492,13.3956084 24.2716642,13.3526221 L13.5826306,3.65920951 C13.5610366,3.63771635 13.5394426,3.62696978 13.5178485,3.60547662 C13.2155324,3.3797985 12.7944493,3.36905192 12.4813362,3.60547662 C12.4597422,3.62696978 12.4381482,3.63771635 12.4165542,3.65920951 L2.87200297,12.3316972 C2.87200297,12.3316972 2.87200297,12.3316972 2.87200297,12.3316972 L1.73831758,13.3633686 C1.68433257,13.4063549 1.61955054,13.4063549 1.56556553,13.3633686 L0.777384261,12.5788685 C0.744993251,12.5466288 0.744993251,12.514389 0.744993251,12.4928959 C0.744993251,12.4714027 0.744993251,12.439163 0.788181265,12.4069233 L12.9132163,0.779126841 C12.9348104,0.757633686 12.9672014,0.746887109 12.9995924,0.746887109 C13.0319834,0.746887109 13.0643744,0.757633686 13.0859684,0.779126841 L17.1888298,4.70162749 C17.2967998,4.80909326 17.4587549,4.83058641 17.5883189,4.77685353 C17.72868,4.72312064 17.815056,4.58341514 17.815056,4.43296306 L17.815056,2.52007233 L21.0217661,2.52007233 L21.0217661,8.22650478 C21.0217661,8.32322397 21.0649541,8.41994317 21.1405331,8.49516921 L25.2218005,12.4069233 C25.2541915,12.439163 25.2541915,12.4714027 25.2649885,12.4928959 C25.2649885,12.5036425 25.2649885,12.5358822 25.2325975,12.5681219 Z" id="Shape"></path></g></g></g></g></svg> </span> </a> </li> <li class="breadcrumb-item"> <a href="/medical-center/fort-worth/"> <span>Cook Children's Medical Center</span> </a> </li> <li class="breadcrumb-item"> <a href="/medical-center/fort-worth/family-support/"> <span>Family Support and Resources</span> </a> </li> <li class="breadcrumb-item"> <a href="/medical-center/fort-worth/family-support/spiritual-care/"> <span>Spiritual Care</span> </a> </li> </ol> </div> </div> </div> <script type="application/ld+json" id="0"> {"@context":"https://schema.org","@type":"MedicalClinic","name":"0","description":"0","image":{"@type":"ImageObject","url":"https://www.cookchildrens.org/siteassets/images/locations/peaks-dragon2.png","representativeOfPage":false},"url":"https://www.cookchildrens.org/medical-center/fort-worth/family-support/spiritual-care/","geo":{"@type":"GeoCoordinates","latitude":"0","longitude":"0"},"hasMap":"https://google.com","smokingAllowed":false,"address":{"@type":"PostalAddress","addressCountry":"0","addressLocality":"0","addressRegion":"0","postalCode":"0","streetAddress":"0"},"email":"0","faxNumber":"0","openingHours":"0","telephone":"0","isAcceptingNewPatients":false} </script> <div class="interior-page"> <div class="top-content-wrapper"> <div class="hero-carousel"> </div> <div class="content-wrapper"> <div class="document-header"> <h1 data-epi-type="title">Spiritual Care</h1> </div> <div class="content-area" data-epi-type="content"> <div class="score-accordion section-menu-wrapper"> <div class="score-accordion-panel"> <div class="panel-heading"> <div class="panel-title"> <button type="button" class="accordion-button" data-target="#sectionMenu" aria-expanded="false" aria-controls="accordion1"> In This Section </button> </div> </div><div id="sectionMenu" class="panel-collapse collapse"> <div class="panel-body"> <div class="bg-lightgrey"> <ul class="main"> <li class=""> <a href="/medical-center/fort-worth/" aria-label="Cook Children's Medical Center" class="GTMMENU" target="_self"> Cook Children's Medical Center </a> </li> </ul> <ul class="level-1"> <li class=""> <a href="/medical-center/fort-worth/patient-and-parent-information/" aria-label="Patient and Parent Information" class="GTMMENU" target="_self"> Patient and Parent Information </a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="/medical-center/fort-worth/maps-wayfinding/" aria-label="Maps and Wayfinding" class="GTMMENU" target="_self"> Maps and Wayfinding </a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="/medical-center/fort-worth/recreation-retail/" aria-label="Recreation and Retail" class="GTMMENU" target="_self"> Recreation and Retail </a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="/medical-center/fort-worth/family-support/" aria-label="Family Support and Resources" class="GTMMENU" target="_self"> Family Support and Resources </a> <ul class="level-2"> <li class=""> <a href="/medical-center/fort-worth/family-support/care-team/" class="GTMMENU" target="_self"> Child Advocacy Resources and Education </a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="/medical-center/fort-worth/family-support/child-life/" class="GTMMENU" target="_self"> Child Life </a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="/medical-center/fort-worth/family-support/companion-care-restroom/" class="GTMMENU" target="_self"> Companion Care Restroom </a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="/medical-center/fort-worth/family-support/creative-artist-residence-programme/" class="GTMMENU" target="_self"> Creative Artist in Residence Programme </a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="/medical-center/fort-worth/family-support/family-health-library/" class="GTMMENU" target="_self"> Family Health Library </a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="/medical-center/fort-worth/family-support/family-resource-center/" class="GTMMENU" target="_self"> Family Resource Center </a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="/medical-center/fort-worth/family-support/language-and-interpreter-services/" class="GTMMENU" target="_self"> Language and Interpreter Services </a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="/medical-center/fort-worth/family-support/clowns/" class="GTMMENU" target="_self"> Laughter League </a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="/medical-center/fort-worth/family-support/nutrition-services/" class="GTMMENU" target="_self"> Nutrition Services </a> </li> <li class="active"> <a href="/medical-center/fort-worth/family-support/spiritual-care/" class="GTMMENU" target="_self"> Spiritual Care </a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="/medical-center/fort-worth/family-support/patient-representatives/" class="GTMMENU" target="_self"> Patient Representatives </a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="/medical-center/fort-worth/family-support/school-program/" class="GTMMENU" target="_self"> School Program </a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="/medical-center/fort-worth/family-support/sit-stay-play/" class="GTMMENU" target="_self"> Sit…Stay…PLAY </a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="/medical-center/fort-worth/family-support/social-services/" class="GTMMENU" target="_self"> Social Services </a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="/medical-center/fort-worth/family-support/sparklefly-recording-studio/" aria-label="Sparklefly Recording Studio" class="GTMMENU" target="_self"> Sparklefly Recording Studio </a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="/medical-center/fort-worth/family-support/youth-advisory-council/" class="GTMMENU" target="_self"> Youth Advisory Council </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="top-content"> <div class="rte-content"> <p><img src="/siteassets/images/locations/medical-center/family-support-resources/photo-chapelglass.jpg" alt="photo-chapelglass.jpg" width="1920" height="1311" /></p> <p>A child's illness and hospitalization can be a difficult time for any family. Our Spiritual Care team offers spiritual guidance and emotional support to people of all faiths as well as those who practice no particular faith.</p> <p>Just as our incredible doctors, nurses, and medical teams are here to care for your child's physical needs, we're here to provide spiritual care. We can help lift your spirits, ease your fears, and offer support to your family during your time of need.</p> <p>Our pediatric trained chaplains are here to help you with whatever your needs and are happy to help you:</p> <ul class="marginRight"> <li>Connect with members and/or a local spiritual leader of your own beliefs.</li> <li>Locate a Catholic priest.</li> <li>Find worship services.</li> <li>Meet with a Cook Children's Child Life specialist.</li> <li>Learn about therapeutic art activities and music therapy available at Cook Children's.</li> </ul> <p>Spiritual care services are available 24 hours a day, every day of the year. Cook Children's chaplains are on-site daily, 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. To contact a chaplain or arrange spiritual care services:</p> <ul class="marginRight"> <li>During business hours, call <a class="GTMPHONE" title="682-885-4030" href="tel:682-885-4030">682-885-4030</a> or the medical center operator.</li> <li>After-hours or emergencies, call the medical center operator.</li> </ul> <p>The Erma Lowe Chapel is always open. Located on the 2nd floor of the medical center, the chapel provides a quiet, peaceful place for family members to reflect, meditate, and/or pray. Our chapel is open to people of all or no faiths. Catholic and Protestant Bibles in English and Spanish, Jewish Prayer Books, the Muslim Qur'an, and prayer rugs are available for use in our chapel.</p> <div class="panel-group"> <div class="panel panel-default"> <div class="panel-heading clickable GTMPANEL"> <h2 class="panel-title">Spiritual resources</h2> </div> <div class="panel-body"> <p>Having a child in the hospital is stressful. Chaplains are here to help you use your own faith and spirit to get through hard days and celebrate good days.</p> <p>Our chaplains can provide:</p> <ul class="marginRight"> <li>A Bible or other sacred text</li> <li>Prayer journals</li> <li>Journals for meditation or your own diary entries</li> </ul> <p>We're happy to help assist you with spiritual rituals:</p> <ul class="marginRight"> <li>Prayer</li> <li>Meditation</li> <li>A blessing ceremony for your child</li> <li>Baptism</li> <li>Communion</li> </ul> <p>When you need pastoral support, we offer:</p> <ul class="marginRight"> <li>A safe place to share your feelings.</li> <li>Counseling for a specific issue.</li> <li>Consultation about an ethical issue or important decision.</li> <li>Guidance in connecting with God, spiritual meaning, or your inner spirit.</li> <li>Emotional and spiritual support for you and your family.</li> <li>Learn about the art and music therapy programs available at Cook Children's.</li> <li>Grief support.</li> <li>Help with planning funeral or end-of-life services.</li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="panel panel-default"> <div class="panel-heading clickable GTMPANEL"> <h2 class="panel-title">The spiritual needs of children</h2> </div> <div class="panel-body"> <p>The faith needs of children are unique. Spiritual growth occurs in all developmental stages, from infancy through adulthood. As you care for your child's spiritual needs, it can be helpful to understand what is appropriate for their age.</p> <p><em>Infancy – three years: sensing security</em><br />The greatest spiritual need for a child at this age is to feel security and trust. At ages 2 and 3, children love to mimic others. Teaching them to sing simple songs of faith and to share simple prayers.</p> <p>Children who are hospitalized might feel particularly afraid and uncertain. Using a soothing voice and a gentle touch will encourage them to trust their environment.</p> <p><em>Three – seven years: experiencing faith</em><br />Young children love to experience everything! They like to explore, imagine and create. In these years, it's important to involve your child in actively expressing their faith. They can:</p> <ul class="marginRight"> <li>Read stories of faith</li> <li>Sing songs</li> <li>Act out faith stories</li> <li>Pray their own prayers</li> </ul> <p>In the medical center, the chaplains are happy to assist you with activities that encourage your child's creativity and faith.</p> <p><em>Seven – twelve years: relational faith</em> <br />Older children are beginning to see themselves as individuals. They are forming their own relationships, making their own choices. Their family is still an important influence, but these children are learning to take responsibility for their actions and to understand the consequences of their choices. Older children have lots of questions; many of those questions will not have simple answers.</p> <p>When children are staying in the medical center, it's important to give them plenty of space to ask their questions. Allow them to have doubts when their illness causes their faith to waiver. Model for them your steady faith, even in the face of difficult moments. Their faith—and yours—can grow through this time as you encourage their questions with patience and grace.</p> </div> </div> <div class="panel panel-default"> <div class="panel-heading clickable GTMPANEL"> <h2 class="panel-title">Our spiritual care team</h2> </div> <div class="panel-body"> <p>The chaplains at Cook Children's are trained and experienced to minister in this demanding and unique environment. Our ministers are also knowledgeable about the developmental and spiritual issues distinctive to hospitalized children. We work as part of the pediatric health care team, bringing a sense of wholeness and health to patients and families.</p> </div> </div> <div class="panel panel-default"> <div class="panel-heading clickable GTMPANEL"> <h2 class="panel-title">The Erma Lowe Chapel at Cook Children's</h2> </div> <div class="panel-body"> <p>The Erma Lowe Chapel at Cook Children's is designed to provide a place for prayer, meditation and peace for all people. There are Catholic and Protestant Bibles in English and Spanish, Jewish Prayer Books, and the Muslim Qur'an and prayer rugs are available. The chapel also provides an inviting space for quiet meditation</p> <p>The chapel is located on the second floor of the main building across from elevator B. The chapel is always open. For service times or to speak with a chaplain, please call <a class="GTMPHONE" title="682-885-4030" href="tel:682-885-4030">682-885-4030</a>.</p> <p>Cook Children's is the only medical center in the Fort Worth Catholic diocese to have a tabernacle for the host to reserve sacrament for Holy Communion.</p> <h3>History of our Chapel</h3> <p>The chapel at Cook Children's opened on Mother's Day in 1989. It is located on the second floor of the main tower. The chapel and all its furnishings are gifts from a community that loves children. The smallest donation was thirty-seven cents from a young child. The two largest gifts were from the Cook Children's Woman's Board and the Walsh Foundation. The prayers of many infuse this room and contribute to the comfort people sense here.</p> <p>The beautiful Noah's Ark stained glass by Gordon Smith was completed in the fall of 2002. This glass was Mr. Smith's final project and is in many ways his finest work. The glass is museum-quality, involving much research and detail; some pieces were etched and fired as many as four times, in the classic European tradition.</p> <p>We chose a Noah's Ark theme because a flood story is common to most major world cultures. We pray that Cook Children's is an ark of safety for families caught in the storm of a child's illness or injury. In our glass, you will notice the movement of the sky, from blustery clouds to a clear day. We want to care for families while they need us, journeying together as they move confidently into a hopeful future.</p> <p>The needle-pointed kneelers were designed by liturgical artist, Sheila Oscher, in 2002. Diann Stadler was our professional color consultant for threads. Jimmie Ruth Griffith headed our team of stitchers from many congregations, civic clubs, and friendship circles. The work on the 21 kneelers, 4 clergy benches, 2 piano benches, 2 clergy stoles, and a triptych wall-hanging was completed in less than one year. Three of our stitchers were later selected to needlepoint the kneeler for the high altar at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.</p> <p>There is also a beautiful angel painting on the window wall titled, "The Journey." The painting was a gift from local artist Jessica Ray.</p> <p>We invite you to spend time in our chapel, gazing at the stained glass and wondering about the story behind each kneeler—for each piece is a story of love, both human and divine. When someone comes here feeling sad and lonely, we say,"Start reading the names all over this chapel. All are real men, women, boys and girls who care about you and are praying that your needs are met and your blessings are many." This is a house of prayer for all people — for you.</p> </div> </div> <div class="panel panel-default"> <div class="panel-heading clickable GTMPANEL"> <h2 class="panel-title">PrayerBear program</h2> </div> <div class="panel-body"> <p>Many congregations and community organizations participate in the interfaith ministry's PrayerBear program. New toy teddy bears of all shapes, sizes and colors are blessed during worship services, then they are delivered to medical center chaplains. These bears are given to patients who need encouragement or support after a painful procedure, during a lengthy hospital stay or during difficult times.</p> <p>Chaplains tell children that "this bear comes to you with love from people you have never met who are praying for you." The Prayer Bears often mean so much to children and their families that some families return to the medical center to donate bears to the program. Our Interfaith Prayer Ministry is grateful for donations from our community throughout the year of new, soft bears. We are only able to accept new bears.</p> </div> </div> <div class="panel panel-default"> <div class="panel-heading clickable GTMPANEL"> <h2 class="panel-title">Prayers</h2> </div> <div class="panel-body"> <p>Sometimes you just need words that you can use to feel better or share with someone else. We hope you find some comfort here</p> <h3>Prayers</h3> <p>Tender and compassionate God, you are our steadfast companion in the joyous times of our lives. When we rejoice, you celebrate with us; when we are anxious and afraid, you offer us a relationship where we can find courage to face the unknown; when we weep with sadness, you are our comforter. Help us, O God, to believe that you receive us as we are, and help us to entrust ourselves, with all our many struggles and hopes, to your faithful and abiding care. Amen.<br />– <em>Unknown</em></p> <p>God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference, living one day at a time; enjoying one moment at a time; taking this world as it is and not as I would have it; trusting that You will make all things right if I surrender to Your will; so that I may be reasonably happy in this life and supremely happy with You forever in the next. Amen.<br />– <em>Reinhold Niebuhr</em></p> <p>Hear my prayer, O God, source of all life. My child is ill and I am afraid. She/he is so fragile and young, so small and vulnerable. Deliver her/him from sickness. Make her/him strong, full of life and laughter once more. Bless her/him with your love that she/he may not be afraid and restore her/him to health. Amen.<br />– <em>Unknown</em></p> <p>God help me to weave a tapestry of love and not hate in my children, a spirit of tolerance and caring, and a dedication to freedom for all and not just some. God help me to sow seeds of peace and justice in my children's hearts today. Amen.<br />– <em>Marian Wright Edelman</em></p> <p>May the gentleness of God's supportive and sustaining love gather us in her arms this day/night, and bless us with sleep that restores both body and soul. Amen.<br />– <em>Marchiene Vroon Rienstra</em></p> <p>Facing the Future<br />Every journey begins<br />With but a small step.<br />And every day is a chance<br />For a new, small step<br />In the right direction.<br />Just follow your Heartsong.<br />– <em>Mattie J. Stepanek (then 8 years old)</em>.</p> <h3>Prayer requests</h3> <p>Cook Children's Medical Center offers an Interfaith Prayer Ministry to give local individuals and congregations a way to support patients, families and medical center staff. More than 120 congregations of many faiths provide support and receive the medical center's weekly prayer list.</p> <p>If you would like to receive the weekly email prayer list or request a specific prayer, please call <a class="GTMPHONE" title="Call today" href="tel:682-885-4030">682-885-4030</a>.</p> </div> </div> <div class="panel panel-default"> <div class="panel-heading clickable GTMPANEL"> <h2 class="panel-title">Bereavement and end-of-life support</h2> </div> <div class="panel-body"> <p>We recognize that the death of a child is a significant event for you and your family. Few parents are truly prepared for the death of their child, and the prospect of making arrangements for your child's funeral may add to the pain. One way that we can help is to provide you with basic information about the arrangements needed at the time of death.</p> <h3>Organ and tissue donation</h3> <p>Right now, there are more than 96,000 individuals in this country waiting for their second chance at life—a chance made possible through organ and tissue donation. The decision to donate can be an incredible way to honor your child and help another.</p> <p>Cook Children's recognizes donor families through the Walk of Honor, located on our medical center campus near the prayer garden. Each donor child's first name is etched into a beautiful plaque. At night, dancing lights shine through the names so that they can be seen from the patient rooms on our top floor.<br /><a class="GTMLINK score-button secondary" title="LifeGift Organ and Tissue Donation Center" href="http://www.lifegift.org/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">LifeGift Organ and Tissue Donation Center<br /></a> <a class="GTMLINK score-button secondary" title="Register with Donate Life Texas" href="https://www.donatelifetexas.org/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Donate Life Texas--Register as an Organ/Tissue Donor</a></p> <h3>If you consented to an autopsy</h3> <p>The funeral home of your choice will be contacted when the autopsy is complete, usually within 24-48 hours after the death. It takes approximately 90 days for the autopsy results to be established, reviewed, typed and available. When the autopsy is complete, a chaplain will contact you to arrange an autopsy conference with the physician.</p> <p><em>If your child was taken to the Medical Examiner</em><br />Your child's body will be released from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner to the funeral home of your choice when the autopsy is complete. You will need to call the Medical Examiner's office directly (<a class="GTMLINK" title="Medical Examiner's Office" href="tel:817-920-5700">817-920-5700</a>) with the funeral home information. The Medical Examiner's office is not part of Cook Children's Medical Center.<br /><a class="GTMLINK score-button secondary" title="Tarrant County Medical Examiner" href="http://access.tarrantcounty.com/en/medical-examiner.html?linklocation=Departments&linkname=Medical%20Examiner">Tarrant County Medical Examiner</a></p> <h3>Funeral home and services</h3> <p>One of the first decisions you will need to make is which funeral home to use. You may want to ask another family member, friend or someone in your faith community for help.</p> <ul class="marginRight"> <li>If you are from out of state and plan to return your child's body home, you will need to identify a funeral home from your home area that will work with a Fort Worth-based funeral home to transport your child's body back to your hometown.</li> <li>If you are a member of a religious community (church, synagogue, mosque), you may wish to contact the clergy person from your congregation. They can assist you in making arrangements for the service.</li> </ul> <p>A funeral, memorial or committal service can take place at a funeral home, church, congregation or at the graveside. A funeral director will work with you to make these arrangements.</p> <h3>Burial and cremation</h3> <p>There are two basic options available for you to consider: burial and cremation.</p> <p><em>If you choose burial</em>, there are several things to consider as you choose a cemetery:</p> <ul class="marginRight"> <li>Is it near your home so you can visit?</li> <li>Does it meet your religious or cultural requirements?</li> <li>Is maintenance included in the cost?</li> <li>Is there additional space for other family members?</li> <li>Are there restrictions on the type of monument, plants, flowers or decorations you can put on the grave?</li> </ul> <p>A funeral director will be able to help answer your questions and provide the detailed information you need to make your decisions.</p> <p><em>Choosing cremation.</em> Some parents prefer the option of cremation. It usually costs less than a burial and you have the option of burying, keeping or scattering your child's ashes. If you choose cremation, you may still have calling hours, viewing and a memorial service. Cremation may be the more practical choice if you plan to move out of the area at some time.</p> <p>Once a decision is made regarding a funeral home or cremation, call the Cook Children's operator at <a class="GTMPHONE" title="682-885-4000" href="tel:682-885-4000">682-885-4000</a>, and ask to speak with the nurse supervisor. The following information will be needed:</p> <ul class="marginRight"> <li>Funeral home or crematory name</li> <li>Address with ZIP code</li> <li>Telephone number with area code</li> </ul> <h3>Bereavement resources</h3> <ul class="marginRight"> <li><a class="GTMLINK" title="Caring Connections website" href="http://www.caringinfo.org/i4a/pages/index.cfm?pageid=3367">Caring Connections</a></li> <li><a class="GTMLINK" title="Compassionate Friends website." href="http://compassionatefriends.org" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Compassionate Friends</a></li> <li><a class="GTMLINK" title="Visit the Compassionate Press website." href="http://www.compassionbooks.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Compassionate Press</a></li> <li><a class="GTMLINK" title="The WARM Place website" href="https://www.thewarmplace.org/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The WARM Place</a></li> <li><a class="GTMLINK" title="Donate Life Texas website" href="https://www.donatelifetexas.org/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Donate Life Texas</a></li> <li><a class="GTMLINK" title="Funeral Home Decisions" href="/siteassets/documents/medical-center/family-support-resources/funeral-home-decisions2.pdf" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Funeral Home Decisions</a></li> <li><a class="GTMLINK" title="Decisiones de funerarias" href="/siteassets/documents/medical-center/family-support-resources/funeral-home-decisions-esp2.pdf" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Decisiones de funerarias</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </main> <footer class="footer" > <div class="footer-wrapper bg-lightgrey"> <div data-react-component="FooterNavigation" data-props='{"upperFooter":{"upperFooterCol1":[{"title":"About Us","link":"/about/","linkAriaLabel":null,"openInNewWindow":false,"childPages":[{"highlighted":true,"title":"Our Promise","linkAriaLabel":"Our Promise","link":"/about/promise/","openInNewWindow":false},{"highlighted":false,"title":"Careers","linkAriaLabel":"Link to Careers","link":"/careers/","openInNewWindow":false},{"highlighted":false,"title":"Company Listings","linkAriaLabel":"Company Listings","link":"/about/companies/","openInNewWindow":false},{"highlighted":true,"title":"Quality and Safety","linkAriaLabel":"Link to Quality and Safety","link":"/about/quality-and-safety/","openInNewWindow":false},{"highlighted":true,"title":"Public Relations","linkAriaLabel":"Public Relations","link":"/about/public-relations/","openInNewWindow":false},{"highlighted":false,"title":"Leadership","linkAriaLabel":"Leadership","link":"/about/leadership/","openInNewWindow":false}]},{"title":"Community Outreach","link":"/about/community-outreach/","linkAriaLabel":null,"openInNewWindow":false,"childPages":[{"highlighted":false,"title":"Community Health Needs Assessment","linkAriaLabel":"Community Health Needs Assessment","link":"/about/community-outreach/community-health-needs-assessment/","openInNewWindow":false}]}],"upperFooterCol2":[{"title":"For Healthcare Professionals","link":"/healthcare-professionals/","linkAriaLabel":null,"openInNewWindow":false,"childPages":[{"highlighted":false,"title":"Refer/Admit a Patient","linkAriaLabel":"Refer/Admit a Patient","link":"/healthcare-professionals/referrals/","openInNewWindow":false},{"highlighted":false,"title":"Transport Services","linkAriaLabel":"","link":"/services/transport/","openInNewWindow":false},{"highlighted":true,"title":"Education and Development","linkAriaLabel":"Education and Development","link":"/healthcare-professionals/professional-education/","openInNewWindow":false},{"highlighted":true,"title":"Resource Library","linkAriaLabel":"Link to Resource Library","link":"/healthcare-professionals/resource-library/","openInNewWindow":false},{"highlighted":true,"title":"Nursing Department","linkAriaLabel":"Nursing Department","link":"/healthcare-professionals/nursing/","openInNewWindow":false},{"highlighted":true,"title":"Clinical Research","linkAriaLabel":"Clinical Research","link":"/healthcare-professionals/clinical-research/","openInNewWindow":false},{"highlighted":false,"title":"Physician Liaisons","linkAriaLabel":"Physician Liaisons","link":"/healthcare-professionals/liaison/","openInNewWindow":false},{"highlighted":false,"title":"Telehealth and Virtual Medicine","linkAriaLabel":"Telehealth and Virtual Medicine","link":"/healthcare-professionals/telemedicine/","openInNewWindow":false}]}],"upperFooterCol3":[{"title":"Patient and Family Rights","link":"/about/compliance/patient-rights-and-responsibilities/","linkAriaLabel":null,"openInNewWindow":false,"childPages":[{"highlighted":false,"title":"Legal Information","linkAriaLabel":"Legal Information","link":"/about/compliance/legal-information/","openInNewWindow":false},{"highlighted":true,"title":"Notice of Privacy Practices","linkAriaLabel":"Notice of Privacy Practices","link":"/about/compliance/notice-of-privacy-practices/","openInNewWindow":false},{"highlighted":false,"title":"Patient Rights and Responsibilities","linkAriaLabel":"Patient Rights and Responsibilities","link":"/about/compliance/patient-rights-and-responsibilities/","openInNewWindow":false},{"highlighted":true,"title":"Non-Discrimination Policy","linkAriaLabel":"Non-Discrimination Policy","link":"/about/compliance/non-discrimination-policy/","openInNewWindow":false}]},{"title":"Diversity and Inclusion","link":"/about/diversity/","linkAriaLabel":"Diversity and Inclusion","openInNewWindow":true,"childPages":[]},{"title":"Contact Us","link":"/about/contact-us/","linkAriaLabel":"Contact Us","openInNewWindow":false,"childPages":[]}]},"lowerFooter":{"socialButtons":[{"iconUrl":"/siteassets/icons/linkedin2.svg","iconAltText":null,"linkAriaLabel":"Linkedin Icon Block","link":"https://www.linkedin.com/company/cook-children%27s-health-care-system","openInNewWindow":true},{"iconUrl":"/siteassets/icons/facebook.svg","iconAltText":null,"linkAriaLabel":"Facebook Block","link":"https://www.facebook.com/cookchildrens/","openInNewWindow":true},{"iconUrl":"/siteassets/icons/twitter.svg","iconAltText":null,"linkAriaLabel":"Twitter Link","link":"https://twitter.com/CookChildrens","openInNewWindow":false},{"iconUrl":"/siteassets/icons/youtube.svg","iconAltText":null,"linkAriaLabel":"YouTube Link","link":"https://www.youtube.com/c/cookchildrens","openInNewWindow":false},{"iconUrl":"/siteassets/icons/instagram.svg","iconAltText":null,"linkAriaLabel":"Instagram Link","link":"https://www.instagram.com/cookchildrens/?hl=en","openInNewWindow":false}],"copywriteText":"Cook Children\u0027s Health Care System"}}'></div> <div class="lower-footer"> <div class="container flex"> <div class="w-6col"> <div class="cc-copy"> © Cook Children's Health Care System </div> </div> <div class="w-6col"> <div class="social-icons grid justify-end gap-2 md:gap-6 grid-flow-col"> <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/company/cook-children%27s-health-care-system" class="icon-link GTMLINK" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" aria-label="Linkedin Icon Block"> <?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?><svg width="21px" height="20px" viewBox="0 0 21 20" version="1.1" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><title>Shape</title><g id="Symbols" stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><g id="icons/linkedin" transform="translate(0.638610, 0.000000)" fill="#147B94" fill-rule="nonzero"><path d="M2.4,4.66527197 L2.37,4.66527197 C0.92,4.66527197 0,3.62970711 0,2.33263598 C0,1.01464435 0.96,0 2.42,0 C3.89,0 4.8,1.0041841 4.82,2.33263598 C4.83,3.62970711 3.89,4.66527197 2.4,4.66527197 Z M4.54,20 L0.24,20 L0.24,6.50627615 L4.54,6.50627615 L4.54,20 Z M20,20 L15.72,20 L15.72,12.7824268 C15.72,10.9728033 15.1,9.72803347 13.55,9.72803347 C12.37,9.72803347 11.66,10.5543933 11.35,11.3598326 C11.25,11.6631799 11.21,12.0502092 11.21,12.458159 L11.21,19.9895397 L6.91,19.9895397 C6.96,7.76150628 6.91,6.4958159 6.91,6.4958159 L11.2,6.4958159 L11.2,8.4623431 L11.17,8.4623431 C11.73,7.53138075 12.75,6.19246862 15.06,6.19246862 C17.89,6.19246862 19.99,8.12761506 19.99,12.2698745 L19.99,20 L20,20 Z" id="Shape"></path></g></g></svg> </a> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/cookchildrens/" class="icon-link GTMLINK" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" aria-label="Facebook Block"> <?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?><svg width="33px" height="33px" viewBox="0 0 33 33" version="1.1" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><title>icons/facebook</title><g id="Symbols" stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><g id="footer/desktop-campaign1" transform="translate(-1411.000000, -21.000000)" fill="#147B94" fill-rule="nonzero"><g id="sub-footer" transform="translate(225.000000, 21.000000)"><g id="icons/facebook" transform="translate(1186.000000, 0.000000)"><path d="M33,16.5995976 C33,7.43661972 25.6245,0 16.5165,0 C7.4085,0 0.0165,7.42002012 0,16.582998 C0,24.8661972 6.0225,31.7384306 13.9095,32.9834004 L13.9095,21.3802817 L9.7185,21.3802817 L9.7185,16.582998 L13.9095,16.582998 L13.9095,12.9310865 C13.9095,8.76458753 16.368,6.47384306 20.1465,6.47384306 C21.945,6.47384306 23.8425,6.80583501 23.8425,6.80583501 L23.8425,10.889336 L21.7635,10.889336 C19.7175,10.889336 19.074,12.167505 19.074,13.4788732 L19.074,16.5995976 L23.6445,16.5995976 L22.902,21.3968813 L19.0575,21.3968813 L19.0575,33 C26.961,31.7550302 32.9835,24.8827968 33,16.5995976 Z" id="Path"></path></g></g></g></g></svg> </a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CookChildrens" class="icon-link GTMLINK" target="_self" rel="" aria-label="Twitter Link"> <?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?><svg width="24px" height="18px" viewBox="0 0 24 18" version="1.1" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><title>twitter</title><defs><filter color-interpolation-filters="auto" id="filter-1"><feColorMatrix in="SourceGraphic" type="matrix" values="0 0 0 0 0.078431 0 0 0 0 0.482353 0 0 0 0 0.580392 0 0 0 1.000000 0"></feColorMatrix></filter></defs><g id="Symbols" stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><g id="twitter" transform="translate(0.638610, 0.000000)" filter="url(#filter-1)"><g><path d="M20.631,4.48891626 C20.6425,4.68842365 20.6425,4.88793103 20.6425,5.07635468 C20.6425,11.0837438 15.9045,18 7.2335,18 C4.5655,18 2.0815,17.2573892 0,15.9605911 C0.3795,16.0049261 0.7475,16.0160099 1.1385,16.0160099 C3.3465,16.0160099 5.3705,15.2955665 6.992,14.0763547 C4.922,14.0320197 3.1855,12.7241379 2.5875,10.9285714 C2.875,10.9729064 3.174,10.9950739 3.473,10.9950739 C3.8985,10.9950739 4.324,10.9396552 4.715,10.8399015 C2.553,10.4187192 0.9315,8.58990148 0.9315,6.38423645 C0.9315,6.37315271 0.9315,6.33990148 0.9315,6.32881773 C1.564,6.66133005 2.2885,6.87192118 3.059,6.90517241 C1.794,6.08497537 0.9545,4.69950739 0.9545,3.12561576 C0.9545,2.28325123 1.1845,1.50738916 1.5985,0.831280788 C3.9215,3.58004926 7.4175,5.38669951 11.3275,5.5862069 C11.2585,5.25369458 11.2125,4.89901478 11.2125,4.54433498 C11.2125,2.03940887 13.317,0 15.9275,0 C17.2845,0 18.515,0.543103448 19.366,1.42980296 C20.4355,1.23029557 21.4475,0.853448276 22.356,0.332512315 C22.011,1.38546798 21.2635,2.27216749 20.286,2.83743842 C21.229,2.73768473 22.149,2.48275862 23,2.13916256 C22.356,3.03694581 21.551,3.83497537 20.631,4.48891626 Z" id="Path" fill="#147B94" fill-rule="nonzero"></path></g></g></g></svg> </a> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/c/cookchildrens" class="icon-link GTMLINK" target="_self" rel="" aria-label="YouTube Link"> <?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?><svg width="27px" height="18px" viewBox="0 0 27 18" version="1.1" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><title>Shape</title><g id="Symbols" stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><g id="icons/youtube" transform="translate(0.638610, 0.000000)" fill="#147B94" fill-rule="nonzero"><path d="M25.74,3.88636364 C25.74,3.88636364 25.48,2.12215909 24.7,1.34232955 C23.712,0.319602273 22.607,0.319602273 22.1,0.255681818 C18.46,0 13,0 13,0 L13,0 C13,0 7.54,0 3.9,0.255681818 C3.393,0.319602273 2.288,0.319602273 1.3,1.34232955 C0.52,2.12215909 0.26,3.88636364 0.26,3.88636364 C0.26,3.88636364 0,5.95738636 0,8.02840909 L0,9.97159091 C0,12.0426136 0.26,14.1136364 0.26,14.1136364 C0.26,14.1136364 0.52,15.8778409 1.287,16.6576705 C2.275,17.6803977 3.575,17.6420455 4.16,17.7443182 C6.24,17.9360795 13,18 13,18 C13,18 18.46,17.9872159 22.1,17.7315341 C22.607,17.6676136 23.712,17.6676136 24.7,16.6448864 C25.48,15.8650568 25.74,14.1008523 25.74,14.1008523 C25.74,14.1008523 26,12.0298295 26,9.95880682 L26,8.02840909 C26,5.95738636 25.74,3.88636364 25.74,3.88636364 Z M10.322,12.3110795 L10.322,5.12642045 L17.342,8.73153409 L10.322,12.3110795 Z" id="Shape"></path></g></g></svg> </a> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/cookchildrens/?hl=en" class="icon-link GTMLINK" target="_self" rel="" aria-label="Instagram Link"> <?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?><svg width="33px" height="33px" viewBox="0 0 33 33" version="1.1" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><title>icons/instagram</title><g id="Symbols" stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><g id="footer/desktop-campaign1" transform="translate(-1662.000000, -21.000000)" fill="#147B94" fill-rule="nonzero"><g id="sub-footer" transform="translate(225.000000, 21.000000)"><g id="social" transform="translate(1186.000000, 0.000000)"><g id="icons/instagram" transform="translate(251.000000, 0.000000)"><path d="M16.5165165,2.97148574 C20.9264264,2.97148574 21.454955,2.987994 23.1891892,3.07053527 C24.7912913,3.13656828 25.6666667,3.4172086 26.2612613,3.63181591 C27.0375375,3.92896448 27.5825826,4.29214607 28.1606607,4.86993497 C28.7387387,5.44772386 29.1021021,5.99249625 29.3993994,6.76838419 C29.6306306,7.34617309 29.8948949,8.22111056 29.960961,9.83891946 C30.0435435,11.5722861 30.0600601,12.1005503 30.0600601,16.5082541 C30.0600601,20.915958 30.0435435,21.4442221 29.960961,23.1775888 C29.8948949,24.7788894 29.6141141,25.6538269 29.3993994,26.2481241 C29.1021021,27.024012 28.7387387,27.5687844 28.1606607,28.1465733 C27.5825826,28.7243622 27.0375375,29.0875438 26.2612613,29.3846923 C25.6831832,29.6158079 24.8078078,29.87994 23.1891892,29.945973 C21.454955,30.0285143 20.9264264,30.0450225 16.5165165,30.0450225 C12.1066066,30.0450225 11.5780781,30.0285143 9.84384384,29.945973 C8.24174174,29.87994 7.36636637,29.5992996 6.77177177,29.3846923 C5.9954955,29.0875438 5.45045045,28.7243622 4.87237237,28.1465733 C4.29429429,27.5687844 3.94744745,27.0075038 3.63363363,26.2481241 C3.4024024,25.6703352 3.13813814,24.7953977 3.07207207,23.1775888 C2.98948949,21.4442221 2.97297297,20.915958 2.97297297,16.5082541 C2.97297297,12.1005503 2.98948949,11.5722861 3.07207207,9.83891946 C3.13813814,8.23761881 3.41891892,7.36268134 3.63363363,6.76838419 C3.93093093,5.99249625 4.29429429,5.44772386 4.87237237,4.86993497 C5.45045045,4.29214607 6.01201201,3.94547274 6.77177177,3.63181591 C7.34984985,3.40070035 8.22522523,3.13656828 9.84384384,3.07053527 C11.5780781,2.987994 12.1066066,2.97148574 16.5165165,2.97148574 M16.5165165,0 C12.024024,0 11.4624625,0.0165082541 9.71171171,0.0990495248 C7.94444444,0.181590795 6.75525526,0.462231116 5.6981982,0.858429215 C4.60810811,1.28764382 3.68318318,1.84892446 2.77477477,2.75687844 C1.84984985,3.68134067 1.28828829,4.58929465 0.875375375,5.67883942 C0.462462462,6.73536768 0.181681682,7.92396198 0.115615616,9.69034517 C0.0165165165,11.4567284 0,12.018009 0,16.5082541 C0,20.9984992 0.0165165165,21.5597799 0.0990990991,23.3096548 C0.181681682,25.0595298 0.462462462,26.2646323 0.858858859,27.3211606 C1.28828829,28.4107054 1.84984985,29.3351676 2.75825826,30.2431216 C3.68318318,31.1675838 4.59159159,31.7288644 5.68168168,32.1415708 C6.73873874,32.5542771 7.92792793,32.8349175 9.6951952,32.9009505 C11.4624625,32.9834917 12.024024,33 16.5,33 C20.975976,33 21.5540541,32.9834917 23.3048048,32.9009505 C25.0555556,32.8184092 26.2612613,32.5377689 27.3183183,32.1415708 C28.4084084,31.7123562 29.3333333,31.1510755 30.2417417,30.2431216 C31.1666667,29.3186593 31.7282282,28.4107054 32.1411411,27.3211606 C32.5540541,26.2646323 32.8348348,25.076038 32.9009009,23.3096548 C32.9834835,21.5432716 33,20.981991 33,16.5082541 C33,12.0345173 32.9834835,11.4567284 32.9009009,9.70685343 C32.8183183,7.95697849 32.5375375,6.75187594 32.1411411,5.69534767 C31.7117117,4.6058029 31.1501502,3.68134067 30.2417417,2.77338669 C29.3168168,1.84892446 28.4084084,1.28764382 27.3183183,0.874937469 C26.2612613,0.462231116 25.0720721,0.181590795 23.3048048,0.115557779 C21.5705706,0.0165082541 21.009009,0 16.5165165,0 L16.5165165,0 Z" id="Shape"></path><path d="M15.984375,8.21875 C11.1411114,8.21875 7.21875,11.9103842 7.21875,16.46875 C7.21875,21.0271158 11.1411114,24.71875 15.984375,24.71875 C20.8276386,24.71875 24.75,21.0271158 24.75,16.46875 C24.75,11.9103842 20.8276386,8.21875 15.984375,8.21875 Z M15.984375,21.8135944 C12.8464859,21.8135944 10.3054779,19.4220574 10.3054779,16.46875 C10.3054779,13.5154426 12.8464859,11.1239056 15.984375,11.1239056 C19.1222641,11.1239056 21.6632721,13.5154426 21.6632721,16.46875 C21.6632721,19.4220574 19.1222641,21.8135944 15.984375,21.8135944 Z" id="Shape"></path><circle id="Oval" cx="24.75" cy="8.25" r="2.0625"></circle></g></g></g></g></g></svg> </a> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://dl.episerver.net/13.4.5/epi-util/find.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> if(typeof FindApi === 'function'){var api = new FindApi();api.setApplicationUrl('/');api.setServiceApiBaseUrl('/find_v2/');api.processEventFromCurrentUri();api.bindWindowEvents();api.bindAClickEvent();api.sendBufferedEvents();} </script> <script rel="preload" src="/dist/vendor.js?v=637731893620000000" as="script"></script> <script rel="preload" src="/dist/main.js?v=637731893620000000" as="script"></script> </body> </html>